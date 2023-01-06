OMMA Patient Town Hall

Join us Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 8-11 a.m. for our Patient Town Hall. OMMA Executive Director Adria Berry will discuss the current state of the agency and what is planned for 2023. During the event, there will also be an opportunity to share patient-related feedback with OMMA ahead of the Oklahoma Legislature’s next session this February.

Registration is required and will be capped at 250 participants. However, you can still use the registration form to suggest topics and questions if the event is filled. The sessions will be recorded and posted to OMMA’s YouTube channel after the event at youtube.com/@ommaok.

Attendees may bring pre-packaged, store-bought food and drinks. Metro Tech’s campuses are tobacco-free.

Date and Time:

8-11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18