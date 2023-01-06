State Senate re-elects Treat as President Pro Tem, Sets Rules for February Session

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Senate Tuesday re-elected Sen. Greg Treat as president pro tempore and adopted rules for the upcoming 59th legislative session that begins February 6.

Today’s vote marks the fifth consecutive session that Treat will serve in this leadership role. Senate members also approved rules for the 59th Legislature and approved committee membership.

The votes came during the Senate’s organizational day, a constitutional requirement of both the state House and Senate before the start of each two-year session.

“I am humbled and honored beyond measure to be re-elected into this leadership role,” Treat said. “I take this position very seriously and look forward to working with my colleagues in the Senate, across the rotunda in the House and the executive branch to ensure the decisions we are making are for the benefit of Oklahomans. The Senate is ready to meet all the challenges ahead and we look forward to making our state a better place for our families, friends and loved ones to thrive.”

Treat and his wife Maressa have three children: Mason, Cooper and Olivia. He represents District 47 in the Senate, which includes northwest Oklahoma City and portions of Edmond and Deer Creek.

The following individuals were also named to Pro Tem Treat’s leadership team:

Greg McCortney, R-Ada, Floor Leader

Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, Assistant Floor Leader

Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, Assistant Floor Leader

Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, Appropriations Chair

Chuck Hall, R-Perry, Appropriations Vice Chair

Casey Murdock, R-Felt, Whip (elected at caucus retreat)

Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City, Assistant Whip

Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, Assistant Whip

Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa, Assistant Whip

Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, Republican Caucus Chair (elected at caucus retreat and ran unopposed)

David Bullard, R-Durant, Republican Caucus Vice Chairman (elected at caucus retreat)

Darcy Jech, R-Kingfisher, Rural Caucus Chair

Brent Howard, R-Altus, Chief Presiding Officer

Last month, Treat announced his appointments of Senate committees, committee chairs and vice chairs. These appointments were voted on and formalized on Tuesday. For a complete membership list for each committee, click here.

The 59th legislature convenes Monday, February 6.