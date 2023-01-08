David Gerald Glenn



Aside from a few years spent in Alabama while his father supported the WWII effort and some time away for college and starting his family, Gerald spent his entire life on the 80-acre property where he was raised. He obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah along with a Master of Science from East Central University in Ada. He was a teacher and coached baseball and basketball for over a decade at Mason and Butner schools before getting into the land abstracting business where he stayed for over 40 years. He eventually purchased and operated the Okfuskee County Abstract Company and there is likely not a parcel in Okfuskee County that he did not work on at some time.

Gerald served his country in the Army National Guard and was active in community organizations such as the Lion’s Club and the Okemah Chamber of Commerce. Never one to sit still, Gerald always planted a big garden and raised cattle. He also served faithfully as a deacon of Castle Baptist Church and later Okemah First Baptist Church. He loved his God, his family, and his country, and he will be sorely missed.

Funeral services will be Monday, January 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Okemah. Interment will follow at the Sandcreek Cemetery.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Pastor Pup Rogers and Pastor Ledtkey McIntosh.

