Keeping the dream alive event scheduled in Boley—Program set for January 16

Keeping the dream alive event scheduled in Boley

ONL Reporter

January 16 will continue to be a day throughout America where many gather to remember and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for his leadership that helped to change a nation.

The Town of Boley invites everyone to attend a ceremony honoring Dr. King. The events are scheduled to begin at the Amos Temple Memorial C.M.E. Church with a brunch at 9:00a.m. The program begins at 10:00 a.m. with the First Bell Ringing Ceremony in Boley at 11:00 a.m.

The theme is “Keeping the Dream Alive, as we move on a promise”. The scheduled guest speaker is Pastor Ivoria Brent-Holt of Edmond, Oklahoma.

Following the bell ringing ceremony, there will be a motorcade to Ward Chapel A.M.E Church where the Freedom March will assemble and proceed to the Boley Community Center for the annual chili bean supper and family fun day.

The family fun day will feature Ms. Rita Cooksey of the Oklahoma Cowboy Hall of Fame. She will coordinate the activities for the children and youth. There will be several games and music featured from the 1950’s and 1960’s. All activities are free and open to the public.