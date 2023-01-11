Cookie Bruce Summers

Cookie Summers was born February 24, 1942 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Bret and Mary (Nolan) Parker. She passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023 in Muskogee, Oklahoma at the age of 80.

Cookie was a resident of Okemah and a graduate of Bearden High School. She had previously worked for the American Exchange Bank of Henryetta, with Kwikset for 9 years, a sales clerk for Walmart as well as the oilfields in Texas. She and Don Summers were married February 13, 1976 in Okmulgee. Cookie enjoyed crocheting and rooting for the Texas Longhorns.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don and one brother, Joe Parker.

Survivors include one son, Wesley Summers of Checotah and grandson, Dakota Summers.

Arrangements are being handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.