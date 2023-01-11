Funeral services for Wanda Lee Walker will be held Friday, January 13, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the First Assembly of God Church in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Okfuskee Cemetery.

Wanda Lee Walker was born July 4, 1928 in Okfuskee, Oklahoma to Vernie and Lena (Davenport) Thomas. She passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in Okfuskee, Oklahoma at the age of 94.

Wanda was a lifelong resident of Okfuskee, Oklahoma. She and Travis C. Walker were married September 24, 1945 in Okemah; he later preceded her in death in 2001. Wanda was a loving homemaker and farmer’s wife. She also worked at the Wrangler Plant in Okemah for over 20 years.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband Travis; one daughter, Theresa Travelene Fish; three brother, Charles, John and Velvin “Pod”; three sisters, Melva Jean, Iva and Neta Belle and one great-grandson, Jalen Scott.

She is survived by three sons, Darrell and Delores Walker of Okfuskee, Gallen and Carol Walker of Okfuskee and Roger and Sharon Walker of Okfuskee; one daughter, Rhonda Walker of Okfuskee; one brother, Vernie Thomas of Okfuskee; 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren.

Active pallbearers will be her grandsons, Chad Walker, Risky Long, Todd Walker, Carl Walker, David Walker, Keith Walker, Jim Parish and Bryan Walker.

Honorary bearers include Glen Thompson, James Wade, Buzz Henson, Jim Hall, Bob Gormly and Lloyd Gaskill.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Rev. Mike Lewis.

