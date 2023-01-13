Fishing Report. January 13, 2023

NORTHEAST Grand: January 6. Elevation is normal, water temperature 52°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Blue catfish slow on cut bait, shad, and shrimp below the dam, docks, and main lake. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and spoons around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County. Greenleaf: January 8. Elevation is 2.5 ft. below normal, water temperature 46°F and clear. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around coves, docks, points, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, and shad around coves and docks. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and slabs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County. Kaw: January 9. Elevation is normal, water temperature 40°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait, goldfish, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish around main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, live bait, and minnows around brush structure, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Paddlefish excellent on snagging around main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County. Keystone: January 8. Elevation is 3.5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 44°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on jigs, lipless baits, and plastic baits around rocks. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait, and stinkbait around dam, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County. Lower Illinois: January 6. Elevation is normal, water temperature 48°F and clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam. Comments: Best times are early morning and late evening below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County. Perry CCC: January 8. Elevation is normal, water temperature 45°F and murky. Rainbow trout fair on dough bait, in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait, and worms around coves, dam, and flats. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County. Sooner: January 8. Elevation is normal, water temperature 45°F and clear. Striped bass hybrids fair on live shad around main lake. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits around main lake. Saugeye fair on crankbaits, jigs, and live shad around main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County. Webbers Falls: January 8. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal, water temperature 46°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, coves, creek channels, and rocks. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, and shrimp below the dam, coves, and river channel. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and slabs below the dam, brush structure, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County. NORTHWEST Foss: January 9. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal, water temperature 38°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Walleye fair on live bait around main lake. Striped bass hybrids good on grubs and paddle tails in deep water. Catfish good on stinkbait. Bass slow. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House. SOUTHEAST Blue River: January 10. Elevation is normal, water temperature 47°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) Rainbow trout excellent on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, and PowerBait around creek channels, river channel, and rocks. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on jerk baits, and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, rocks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, biologist at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area. Broken Bow: January 6. Elevation is normal and rising, water temperature 52°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, flukes, plastic baits, and spoons around brush structure, main lake, points, and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, creek channels, points, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County. Eufaula: January 6. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal, water temperature 41°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, jerk baits, lipless baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, points, and riprap. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live shad, and shad around channels, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, and spoons around brush structure, docks, and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County. Hugo: January 6. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal, water temperature 52°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County. Konawa: January 8. Elevation is normal, water temperature 46°F and clear. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and plastic baits around points, river channel, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrid and white bass slow on Alabama rigs and crankbaits around coves, discharge, and river channel. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait around coves, inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County. Lower Mountain Fork: January 6. Elevation is normal, water temperature 48°F and clear. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait, small lures, and worms below the dam, creek channels, river channel, and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County. McGee Creek: January 6. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal, water temperature 40°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass excellent on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, and sassy shad around brush structure, docks, flats, points, sandbar, and standing timber. White bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits, small lures, and topwater lures around creek channels, dam, flats, main lake, and river mouth. Channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live shad, shrimp, and worms around creek channels, flats, main lake, and shoreline. Report submitted by Shay Loudermilk, game warden stationed in Atoka County. Pine Creek: January 6. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 50°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, plastic baits, and spoons around creek channels, points, and river channel. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and spoons around brush structure, creek channels, and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and worms around main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County. Robert S. Kerr: January 6. Elevation is normal, water temperature 46°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, and plastic baits below the dam, main lake, and points. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, hot dogs, minnows, shad, and worms below the dam, creek channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth, and tailwater. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around channels, creek channels, and tailwater. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County. Sardis: January 6. Elevation is normal, water temperature 46°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, and standing timber. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish around main lake, points, riprap, and standing timber. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County. Texoma: January 8. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal, water temperature 49°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass fair on flukes, live shad, and sassy shad around channels, flats, main lake, and points. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, channels, coves, docks, points, and river channel. Crappie slow on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and nymphs around brush structure, coves, docks, points, and standing timber. Comments: Fishing this week has been good. Striper are being caught on live shad and dead sticking. Catfish are being caught on live shad and cut bait near channels and flat areas with a hard bottom. Crappie are being caught near docks with brush piles on jigs. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County. Wister: January 6. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 40°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs, jigs, and lipless baits around brush structure, main lake, and river channel. Blue catfish good on cut bait and hot dogs around main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels, and river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.