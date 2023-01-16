Accident claims life of 16 year old

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that claimed the life of a 16 year old male from Weleetka.

The accident occurred around 9:47 pm on January 15 near North Choctaw Ave in Weleetka. He was a pedestrian that was taken by Creek Nation EMS to the Henryetta Hospital and expired due to his injuries. According to the report, a 1992 Chevy Pick-up is also included in the investigation. The driver is unknown.

The accident is being investigated by OHP Trooper Tim Baker of the traffic homicide unit, of Latimer county, troop D. He was assisted at the accident site by Trooper Brian Scamardo, Trooper Dion Wild, Trooper Stevie Perkins, Trooper Brad Stuteville, Muscogee Tribal Police, Okfuskee County Sheriff’s Office, Weleetka Police Department and Creek Nation EMS.