Charles Vernon Thurman

Charles Vernon Thurman, resident of Norman, OK, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. He was 71 years old. Charles was born on June 25, 1951 in Okemah, OK. He worked as a lineman with OG & E for 31 years before retiring.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Thurman of Sand Springs, daughter, Amanda Dyan Thurman Paine of Oklahoma City, brother, Howard Thurman and wife Kathy of Tulsa, sister, Barbara Snyder of California, step-daughter, Jeanne Morgan and husband Brian of Sand Spring, OK, step-sons, Jason Musgove of Sand Springs, Jeff Musgrove and wife Elizabeth of Texas, and Zack Musgrove of Jenks, OK, grandsons, Hunter Bradley of Yale, OK, Holden Bradley of Sand Springs, Haston Bradley of Sand Springs, Hudson Bradley of Sand Springs, Jacob Musgrove of Sand Springs, Jackson Musgrove of Edmond, OK, Bently Morgan of Sand Springs, and Ty Morgan of Sand Springs, granddaughters, Sarah Elizabeth Paine of Oklahoma City, Hallye Bradley of Sand Springs, Kurstyn Long of Oklahoma City, and Elizabeth Musgrove of P.A., 13 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, Bill Rusk and wife Ali, nephews, Billy Rusk and Robby Rusk, and nieces, Mary Whiteman and Cindy McElrath.

Those who preceded him in death are his parents, Charles and Doris Thurman of Okemah, sisters, Freda Lee, Delores “Dee” Hodges, and Shirley Fox, brother, Kenneth “Buddy” Thurman, first wife, Patty Thompson Thurman, grandson, Hallex Parker Bradley and son-in-law, Edward Paine of OKC.

A memorial ceremony for Charles will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Sharon Baptist Church with Clint Dawkins officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Walker Funeral & Cremation Service in Shawnee, OK.