Funeral services for Charles Eudel Stuckey will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the First Baptist Church of Wetumka. Interment will follow at the Wetumka Cemetery.

Charles Eudel Stuckey was born August 3, 1934 in Wetumka, Oklahoma to Boyd Faye Stuckey and Katherine Ivy (Townsend) Stuckey. He passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 88.

Charles was a longtime resident of Wetumka, Oklahoma and a 1952 graduate of Wetumka High School. He later attended business school in Tulsa having studied accounting. Charles and Patricia Valerie Robison were married June 6, 1954 in Wetumka; she later preceded him in death September 22, 2019. Charles worked for 20 years for the Mayo Hotel Parking Garage in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He later was the owner and operator Stuckey’s Meat Processing north of Wetumka from 1975 – 2008. Charles loved to travel and work puzzles. He loved visiting with people and especially telling stories and also was a member of the First Baptist Church of Wetumka.

Also preceding him in death were his parents and grandson, Jeff Stuckey.

He is survived by his son, Charles Stuckey Jr. and wife Penny of Sand Springs, Oklahoma; two daughters, Pat Griggs and husband David of Wetumka and Beverly Johnson & Gene Griggs of Wetumka; three brothers, Tom Stuckey of Oregon, Dave Stuckey and wife Erma of Moore and Boyd Lee Stuckey and wife Anita of Mustang; three sisters, Augusteen Boyd of Sand Springs, Reinette Butler and husband Claude of Wetumka and Janice Ivey and husband Jon of Fayetteville, Arkansas; 8 grandchildren, Sheri Cobley, Stephan Stuckey, Jonathan Stuckey, Randy Johnson, Cody Johnson, Trey Stuckey, Christian Stuckey and Kristen Griggs and 14 great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be grandchildren, Sheri Cobley, Stephan Stuckey, Jonathan Stuckey, Randy Johnson, Trey Stuckey, Cody Johnson and Christian Stuckey.

Honorary pallbearer will be Jeff Stuckey.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Claude Butler.

