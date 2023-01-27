A memorial service for David Allan Ladd will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Welty Church of God with Bro. Matt Ball officiating.

David Allan Ladd was born February 25, 1954 in Corry, Pennsylvania to Roy and Ellen (Thompson) Ladd. He passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 68.

David grew up in Corry, Pennsylvania before moving to Oklahoma. He was currently a resident of Castle, Oklahoma. He was a skilled heat and air technician and enjoyed collecting old farm equipment and firearms. He also attended the Welty Church of God and liked going to the Welty Store to visit with folks.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include two brothers, Richard “Dick” Ladd and wife Karen of Castle and Greg Ladd of Wellston and three sisters, Susan Blakeslee and husband Douglas of Northeast, Pennsylvania, Patricia Ley of Prague and Mary Ann Ladd and spouse Peggy of Boston, Massachusetts.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

