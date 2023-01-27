A memorial service for James Loren Lambert will be held Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Okemah with Bert Robison officiating.

James Loren Lambert was born July 25, 1952 in Claremore, Oklahoma to James Marion and Nancy Lambert. He passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at his home in Muskogee at the age of 70.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Lambert of Muskogee; two sons, Jimbo Lambert and wife Rachel of Verdigris, Oklahoma and Isaiah Francis of Stillwater, Oklahoma; two daughters, Kristie Cherry and husband Anthony of Tulsa and Madison Francis of Muskogee; one brother, Jan Lambert of Jay, Oklahoma; sister, Dana Parks of Brownsboro, Texas and three grandchildren, Jayda Cherry of Tulsa and Roy and Ava Lambert of Verdigris.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

