Graveside services for Phyllis Jeanette Harrell will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Wetumka Cemetery.

Phyllis Jeanette Harrell was born November 29, 1933 in Wetumka, Oklahoma to Lee and Blanche (Blankenship) Cook. She passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at her home in Wetumka at the age of 89.

Ms. Harrell worked for General Electric in California before moving to Tulsa and later to Denton, Texas where she was a manger of a Denny’s Restaurant for 20 years. Later in the 1980s, she returned to Wetumka. She attended Wetumka Schools as a child and was an avid Oklahoma Sooner fan.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Cathy Abney and siblings, Virginia Groves, Wanda Washburn, Lowell Cook and Evelyna LaValley.

She is survived by three sons, Carl Hinkley of the home, David Hall and wife Sue of Arkansas and Randy Hinkley of Wetumka; two daughters, Carol Lewis of Wetumka and Renee Holt and husband Buddy of Anna, Texas; 6 grandchildren, Tracy Lewis, Jeannie Anderson, Kristen Hinkley, Denise Hinkley, Ashley Holt and Buddy Holt jr. and several great-grandchildren.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.