Funeral services for Stoney F. Hill will be Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Little Quarsarty Cemetery in Seminole County.

Stoney Hill was born January 10, 1942 in Okfuskee County to Toney and Irene Simmer Hill. He passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home in Okemah at the age of 81.

Stoney was baptized on January 4, 1981 at the First Indian Baptist Church of Dallas, Texas. He married Ruby (Spencer) Hill on December 13, 1980; she later preceded him in death in 2020. Stoney worked in the oilfields. He loved the OU Sooners, working on cars and lawn mowers and always finding something to do outside. Most of he loved his kids and grandkids.

Also preceding him in death were his parents; one grandson, Brandon Hill; daughter, Crystal Hill; brothers, William, Dewey, Louie and J.D. Hill and sisters, Juanita Barnett, Emma Jean Jones and Christine Hill.

He is survived by his children, Allison Hill of the home, Kimberly Hill of the home, Tonie Hill of Okemah, Richard Cotton of Seminole, Norman Hill of Konawa and Jerome Hill of Midwest City; sisters, Millie Hill and Wanda Hill of Okmulgee; brothers, Bill Hill of Okemah and Tobey Hill of Bearden; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews who loved him very much.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Darryl Deere, Sam Osborne, Terrence Harjo, Tenetke Birdcreek, Caleb Deere and Elliott Birdcreek.

Honorary pallbearer will be Jace Birdcreek.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home.

