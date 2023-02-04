2023 Oklahoma State Football Schedule Announced

Seven-game home schedule includes Bedlam, Kansas State

STILLWATER, Okla. – Home dates against Central Arkansas, South Alabama, Kansas State, Kansas, Cincinnati, Oklahoma and BYU headline the 2023 Oklahoma State football schedule that was announced Tuesday.

The Oklahoma game, slated for November 4, will once again be the premium game on the home schedule, requiring a season ticket for admission.

The Cowboys will play all four new additions to the Big 12 Conference, hosting Cincinnati and BYU and visiting UCF and Houston.

OSU opens the season with a trio of non-conference games, first hosting Central Arkansas for the first time since 2015 on September 2, then visiting Arizona State for the first time since 1993 on September 9 and finally hosting South Alabama for the first time since 2018 on September 16.

The new-look Big 12 slate begins with a September 23 road game at Iowa State, marking OSU’s earliest road trip to Ames since the 1997 season opener. That game is followed by the only open weekend on the 2023 schedule, which comes one week later than the Cowboys’ bye week in 2022.

Oklahoma State returns to action for a two-game homestand beginning Friday, October 6, when it hosts Kansas State. That game will be just the second Friday home game for OSU since 1940, with the only other instance coming against Kansas on October 26, 1956. The most recent regular season Friday game for the Cowboys came in the 2019 season opener at Oregon State.

After another home matchup with Kansas on October 14, OSU heads to West Virginia on October 21 in search of its fifth-straight win in Morgantown.

The Cowboys then return to Stillwater for America’s Greatest Homecoming on October 28, hosting conference newcomer Cincinnati in Stillwater for the first time since 1959. It will be the fourth overall meeting between the programs and the first time since 1983 that the Cowboys have played the Bearcats, who are just two seasons removed from an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Another home game follows on November 4 as Oklahoma State hosts Oklahoma in the earliest season Bedlam matchup since 2017.

The only two consecutive road games on the schedule fall late in the season as the Cowboys travel to face Big 12 newcomers UCF on November 11 and Houston on November 18. It will mark the first time in program history that Oklahoma State has played UCF, but the Cowboys have historically had success in Orlando, going 3-0 in bowl games played in the city. The Houston matchup will be the 21st overall meeting between the former Missouri Valley Conference foes, but it will be the first game played in the series since 2009 and the Cowboys’ first trip to Houston since 2006.

The regular season comes to a close November 25 when Oklahoma State hosts BYU. It will be the first regular season meeting between the schools, with Cowboys winning the only two prior matchups in the 1974 Fiesta Bowl and 1976 Tangerine Bowl.

Fans can renew or purchase their season tickets beginning February 7 at okstate.com/tickets or by calling 877-255-4678.

2023 Oklahoma State Football Schedule