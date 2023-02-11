Beda Jo Rowley was born September 12, 1927 in Latimer, County, Oklahoma to Otis Earl Hokit and Ruth (Anderson) Hokit. She passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 95.

Mrs. Rowley was a resident of Okemah. She was a loving homemaker and devoted Christian woman that gave back to her church every chance she could. She was a longtime member of the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church of Okemah.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Rev. Robert Wallace Rowley (2001); one daughter, Teresa Greer; four brothers, three sisters and daughter in law, Pamela Rowley.

She is survived by two sons, Rev. Robert Glenn Rowley and wife Darla Renshaw of Powhatan, Virginia and Rev. David Rowley of Durant; one daughter, Kristi Lynn Rowley of Oklahoma City; four grandchildren, Bryan Rowley, Chayla Rowley, Alec Rowley and Chandra Moore and three great-grandchildren, Rhys McKinley Rowley, Kierstyn Fussy and Karrigan Fussy.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

