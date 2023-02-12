Wildlife Fishing Report Feb 8, 2023

NORTHEAST Grand: February 5. Elevation is normal, water temperature 44°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver, hot dogs, and shad below the dam, docks, and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs and jigs below the dam, brush structure, and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County. Greenleaf: February 5. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal, water temperature 46°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, jerk baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around docks, main lake, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish slow on cut bait, shad, and worms around coves, docks, and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and slabs around brush structure, coves, and docks. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County. Kaw: February 5. Elevation is 1.5 ft. above normal, water temperature 38°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, live bait, punch bait, shad, and sunfish around main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, main lake, and standing timber. Paddlefish good snagging around main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County. Keystone: February 7. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 42°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and smallmouth bass slow on jerk baits, jigs, and lipless baits around rocks. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, punch bait, and stinkbait around channels and main lake. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County. Lower Illinois: February 3. Elevation is normal, water temperature 45°F and clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, PowerBait, and spoons below the dam. Comments: Best times are early morning and late evening during periods of low flow from the dam. Best areas are below the dam and the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County. Oologah: February 5. Elevation is below normal, water temperature 40°F and clear. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Paddlefish excellent snagging below the dam. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County. Perry CCC: February 3. Elevation is normal and rising, water temperature 42°F and murky. Rainbow trout good on dough bait, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, and PowerBait around brush structure, coves, and dam. Comments: Floating power bait 18 inches off the bottom. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County. Sooner: February 3. Elevation is 1.5 ft. below normal, water temperature 44°F and clear. Striped bass hybrids fair on crankbaits, jigs, and live shad around discharge and main lake. White bass fair on crankbaits and jigs around discharge and main lake. Saugeye slow on crankbaits, jigs, and live shad around discharge, main lake, points, and riprap. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County. Tenkiller: February 3. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 40°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on flukes, jigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around channels and main lake. Crappie fair on minnows, tube jigs, and worms around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County. Webbers Falls: February 5. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal, water temperature 46°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, jerk baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, shorelines, and standing timber. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, live bait, and shad below the dam, main lake, river channel, shorelines, and tailwater. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and slabs around brush structure, creek channels, and docks. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County. NORTHWEST Canton: February 5. Elevation is below normal, water temperature 50°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, dam, and points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Blaine County. Foss: February 6. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal, water temperature 38°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Walleye fair on worms around main lake. Striped bass hybrids good drifting jig heads in deep water. Catfish fair on stinkbait. Crappie fair on jigs around structure. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House. SOUTHEAST Broken Bow: February 5. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal, water temperature 51°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, and spoons around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, points, river channel, river mouth, and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and spoons around main lake and points. Report submitted by DRU POLK, game warden stationed in McCurtain County. Eufaula: February 3. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal, water temperature 46°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, points, and rocks. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, live shad, and sunfish around main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie fair on hair jigs, small lures, and spoons around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County. Hugo: February 3. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 52°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, brush structure, main lake, river channel, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County. Konawa: February 3. Elevation is normal, water temperature 40°F and clear. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and lipless baits around main lake, river channel, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on Alabama rigs and crankbaits around coves, discharge, main lake, and river mouth. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver and cut bait around inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County. Lower Mountain Fork: February 3. Elevation is normal, water temperature 44°F and clear. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait, small lures, and tube jigs below the dam, creek channels, and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County. McGee Creek: February 3. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 46°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, and sassy shad around brush structure, coves, docks, and main lake. Crappie slow on jigs, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, main lake, and points. Channel and flathead catfish slow on cut bait and dough bait around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, and shorelines. Report submitted by Shay Loudermilk, game warden stationed in Atoka County. Pine Creek: February 3. Elevation is 2.5 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 49°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and spoons around points and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and spoons around brush structure and points. Channel catfish good on cut bait and punch bait around main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County. Robert S. Kerr: February 3. Elevation is normal, water temperature 46°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, and plastic baits around points and rocks. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, hot dogs, minnows, and shad below the dam, channels, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, channels, creek channels, dam, river mouth, and tailwater. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County. Sardis: February 3. Elevation is above normal and rising, water temperature 43°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on bill baits, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, sunfish, and worms around channels, main lake, points, and riprap. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County. Texoma: February 5. Elevation is normal, water temperature 49°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass good on flukes, live shad, and sassy shad around channels, flats, points, and river channel. Blue, channel, flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hot dogs, live shad, and PowerBait around channels, coves, docks, points, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie fair on caddis flies, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and nymphs around brush structure, coves, creek channels, points, and standing timber. Comments: Fishing this week has been good. Striper continue to be good dead sticking. Catfish are being caught on jug lines with live and cut bait. Crappie are being caught on jigs near and around brush piles Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County. Wister: February 3. Elevation is normal, water temperature 38°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on jigs and plastic baits around river channel. Blue catfish slow on cut bait and hot dogs around main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County. SOUTHWEST Ellsworth: February 5. Elevation is normal, water temperature 40°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait and stinkbait. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County. Fort Cobb: February 5. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal, water temperature 40°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait and stinkbait around dam and points. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County. Lawtonka: February 5. Elevation is normal, water temperature 40°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait and stinkbait around points. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County.