Funeral services for Nathan Gene Parker will be held Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Wetumka. Interment will follow at the Wetumka Cemetery.

Nathan Gene Parker was born January 8, 1935 in Wetumka, Oklahoma to Jewel Nathaniel Parker and Mary Isabell (Collins) Parker. He passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023 at his home in Wetumka at the age of 88.

Mr. Parker was a resident of Wetumka most all of his life, having attended Fairview and later Wetumka Schools. He and Muriel Dean Newman were married March 27, 1953 in McAlester, Oklahoma. She later preceded him in death July 23, 2017. Mr. Parker was a longtime pipeliner and roughneck. He also worked as a mechanic, worked in steel plants and farmed. He worked at Beach Aircraft in Wichita, Kansas for five years and operated a service station in Wichita. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening and especially visiting with his many friends.

Also preceding him in death were his parents and one daughter, Vickie Lorene Cordoni.

He is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Sue Scott and husband Evert of Seminole; two brothers, Jann Dean Parker of Wetumka and James Keith Parker of Ventura, California; one sister, Peggy Lorene Edwards of Bishopville, South Carolina; 4 grandchildren, Keith Cordoni, Ericka Elder, Samuel Taylor and Amanda Williams; 12 great-grandchildren, Chaz, Nathan and Joey Cordoni, Ashley Stinnett, Mariah Warnock, Gregory and Emma Ford, Ceilara Cruz, Thrysten Nelson, Cesalie Elder, Jennifer Taylor and Clay Taylor and 10 great-grreat-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Thrysten Nelson, Chris Elder, Keith Cordoni, Sam Taylor, Scott Williams and Mike Douglas.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma and officiated by Garland Blocker.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.