Debbie Kay Root

Funeral services for Debbie Kay Root will be held Monday, February 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Freewill Baptist Church of Okemah with Pastor Andrew Banta officiating.

Debbie Kay Root was born July 14, 1952 in Bixby, Oklahoma to Leonard and Mary (Lane) Ellis. She passed away Monday, February 13, 2023 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 70.

Mrs. Root was a graduate of Bixby High School and later worked with Project to Read Oakes Elementary in Okemah and with Pre-K at Council Oakes School in Broken Arrow for many years. She and Robert Wyers Root were married in 1970 and he later preceded her in death in 2022.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; and two sisters, Billy Jo Denny and Sissy Savage.

Survivors include her daughter, Sherri Teeples and husband John of Okemah; three brothers, Larry Ellis and wife Kathy of Wagoner, Oklahoma, Leonard Dale Ellis and wife Joanna of Coweta and Butch Ellis and wife Jeanette of Twin Oaks, Oklahoma; three sisters, Connie Edwards and husband Hershell of Bixby, Audrey Morgan and husband Vernon of Leonard, Oklahoma and Paula Canady of Cushing; sister and brother in law, James and Lou Gourd and granddaughter, Tomlin. She is also survived by her niece, Rhonda Wilson and husband Danny of Okemah and nephew, Kenny Root of Okemah.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.