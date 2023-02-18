Absentee Ballot Deadline Approaching

The absentee ballot deadline for the March 7 state question election is approaching. Absentee ballot requests must be received no later than 5 p.m. Monday, February 20.

Voters can request absentee ballots using the OK Voter Portal. Applications can also be downloaded from the State Election Board website and mailed, emailed, faxed, or hand delivered to the County Election Board. Contact information for the county election boards is available on the State Election Board website.

While every registered voter is eligible to vote on the state question, some voters may also have county questions and/or local propositions on the ballot. The election list is available on the State Election Board website. Sample ballots are available in the OK Voter Portal.

Voters with questions should contact their County Election Board or the State Election Board at info@elections.ok.gov or (405) 521-2391.