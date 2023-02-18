Judy Maxine Holder

Judy Maxine Holder, Maud resident, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 in Oklahoma City, at the age of 66. Judy was born on September 14, 1956 to Cecil Henshaw and Priscilla (Dodson) Henshaw in Okemah, Oklahoma. She married the late Larry D. Holder on December 4, 1986 in Okemah. They moved to Maud in 1987. Judy enjoyed crocheting, fishing and working with her flowers in her garden.

Judy is survived by her brother, OraLee Henshaw and wife, Louise of Okemah; sister, Jacquetta Henshaw of Okemah; nephew, Chris Henshaw of Helena, OK; niece, Kathy Partin of Okemah; two great nephews, Christopher Henshaw Jr. of Okemah and Cecil Henshaw of Okemah; great niece, Morgan Billings and husband, Austin of Castle, OK; many other family and friends and her beloved cat Fluff.

Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Holder; parents, Cecil and Priscilla (Dodson) Henshaw; nephew, Tim Henshaw and nephew-in-law, Jay Partin.

Viewing will be on Thursday, February 16, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Friday, February 17, 2023 from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole, Oklahoma.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Okemah United Pentecostal Church with Bro. Jerry Stacy officiating. Burial will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Cummings Cemetery in Maud, Oklahoma. Services are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole, Oklahoma.