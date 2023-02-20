School Board tables Superintendent’s contract

The Okemah School Board met on Monday, February 13 for their regular meeting at the Okemah Board of Education Room in the Administration Building. School board members Jason Bean, Randy Colbert, Jim Bill Copeland, J.C.Haddox and Bert Robinson were present.

During the meeting, the board declared dumpsters and four tables as surplus in addition to repairing the gazebo at the middle school. They also approved replacing the west door at the middle school with Hiatt Glass in the amount of $9.175.00.

The board approved the usage of the Panther Dome and waived the fee for the Wewoka Indian Health Center to have the Physical Education Teacher Workshop on March 9-10.

The board entered into executive session to discuss two items: (1) the appeal of Student A and (2) the hiring of the Superintendent.

Following executive session the board voted 3-2 to table the hiring of Superintendent Lee Vick. Voting yes to table the hiring was Jim Bill Copeland, J.C. Haddox and Bert Robinson. Voting no on the tabling motion were Jason Bean and Randy Colbert.