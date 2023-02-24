Graveside services for Amos Leon Yargee will be held Friday, February 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Thlopthlocco Church Cemetery in Okemah, Oklahoma.

Amos Leon Yargee was born May 31, 1944 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma to Dave and Millie (Sawyer) Yargee. He passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at his home in Pryor, Oklahoma at the age of 78.

Mr. Yargee was a retired ironworker and enjoyed reading, going to flea markets, collecting guns and watching western movies. He was a devout Christian man with a great sense of humor and a kind heart.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Helen Maxine (Haney) Yargee; one sister and one step-son, Michael Malott.

Survivors include three sons, one daughter, and step-children, Lana Jo McClain and husband Cole of Pryor, Kay Beisley of Ramona, Oklahoma, Joe Malott of Commerce, Oklahoma and Mary Jane Malott of Vinita and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Justin Turner.

