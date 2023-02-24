Funeral services for Wisey Jean Givens will be held Friday, February 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Carson Cemetery near Dustin. Wake services will be Thursday, 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the funeral home chapel.

Wisey Jean Givens was born February 5, 1960 in Claremore, Oklahoma to Raymond and Lydia (Smith) McGirt. She passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023 at her home in Okemah at the age of 63.

Wisey was a longtime resident of Okemah and a graduate of Holdenville High School. She enjoyed playing pook, listening to music and dancing and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. Wisey never met a stranger and just made everyone around her feel good. She was a great cook and loved her family and friends dearly.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Ruthanne Rex and Carmen Renee McGirt and two brothers, Billy Ray Smith and Joe Ray McGirt.

Survivors include her two sons, Jarett Givens (Candace) and Jon Givens of Okemah; two sisters, Deborah Sayres of Lamar and Betty Delso (John) of Schulter, Oklahoma; 6 grandchildren, Talon and Talia Rex, Keaton “Mo” Givens, Mazie Cruce, Cali Cruce and Clementine “Oske” Givens and daughter in law, Lindsey Buck of Seminole.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Greg McGirt, Tina Brown, Brian McGirt, Tristan Smith, Trinity Shirley and Wvncee Smith.

Honorary bearers include Jeremy Baker, Matt Smith, Trevor McGirt and Joseph Stoops.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Mike Deere and Ed Bear.

