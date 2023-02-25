 Skip to content

Missing Child from Okmulgee County

| |
  • NCMEC: 1469499

Korian Arnold

No photo available

    • Missing Since
    • Jan 3, 2023
    • Missing From
    • Okmulgee, OK
    • DOB
    • Dec 22, 2008
    • Age Now
    • 14
    • Sex
    • Male
    • Race
    • Black
    • Hair Color
    • Black
    • Eye Color
    • Brown
    • Height
    • 5’11”
    • Weight
    • 130 lbs

Korian was last seen on January 3, 2023. CAUTION: If located do not approach the child, use caution and immediately contact law enforcement.

  • ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT
  • 1-800-843-5678
  • Okmulgee Police Department (Oklahoma) 1-918-756-3511
Posted in Featured Stories

Leave a Comment