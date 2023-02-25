Missing Child from Okmulgee County By Editor | February 25, 2023 | 0 NCMEC: 1469499 Korian Arnold Missing Since Jan 3, 2023 Missing From Okmulgee, OK DOB Dec 22, 2008 Age Now 14 Sex Male Race Black Hair Color Black Eye Color Brown Height 5’11” Weight 130 lbs Korian was last seen on January 3, 2023. CAUTION: If located do not approach the child, use caution and immediately contact law enforcement. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT Okmulgee Police Department (Oklahoma) 1-918-756-3511 Posted in Featured Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Sample Ballot for Special Election on March 7 February 25, 2023 | No Comments » Special School Board Meeting called on Monday, Feb 27 February 25, 2023 | No Comments » Housing Board says “the law is the law” February 25, 2023 | No Comments » OSU Human Performance and Nutrition Research Institute unveils plans for new facility on Stillwater campus February 25, 2023 | No Comments » Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department Announces Opening of New Tiny Cabins at Beavers Bend State Park February 24, 2023 | 1 Comment »