Special School Board Meeting called on Monday, Feb 27

The Okemah School Board has called a special meeting on Monday evening, February 27 to consider the contract of Superintendent Lee Vick.

NOTICE OF Special MEETING BOARD OF EDUCATION

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. I-026

OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OKLAHOMA OKEMAH PUBLIC SCHOOLS

As required by Section 311,Title 25 of the Oklahoma Statutes, notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Independent School District I-026, Okfuskee County, Oklahoma will hold aSPECIAL MEETING on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM at the High School Commons 704 E DateStreet Okemah, OK 74859.

The Okemah Board of Education will consider items listed on this agenda and may approve, disapprove, or table any item on this agenda, as it deems appropriate.

.1 CALL TO ORDER/ROLL CALL

2. CITIZEN’S HEARING (Any individual wishing to address the Board on any item appearing on the agenda shall sign in with the Board Clerk prior to the start of the meeting. The President of the Board will then acknowledge only those individuals whose names are listed to address the

Board concerning any item appearing on the Board agenda)

3. DISCUSSION, CONSIDERATION, AND VOTE TO GO OR NOTTO GOINTO EXECUTIVE SESSION PURSUANT TO O.S. 25, SEC. 307 (B)TO DISCUSS THE FOLLOWING:

3.1. Hiring of Superintendent

4. ACKNOWLEDGE RETURN TO OPEN SESSION & STATEMENT BY BOARD PRESIDENT OF EXECUTIVE SESSION MINUTES

5. DISCUSSION, CONSIDERATION, AND VOTE ON THE FOLLOWING EXECUTIVE SESSION ITEMS:

5.1. Hiring of Superintendent 6. NEW BUSINESS

7. VOTE TOADJOURN

Posted February 21, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. on the window at themain entrance to the following

• Okemah Elementary School Building, 101 North 16th Street, Okemah, Oklahoma • Okemah Middle School Building, 204 West Date Street, Okemah, Oklahoma

• Okemah High School Building, 704 East Date Street, Okemah, Oklahoma • Administration Building, 107 West Date Street, Okemah, Oklahoma

Agenda can also be found at school’s website: www.okemahk12.com

Name of person posting this notice: Angie Warren, Minute Clerk for the Okemah Board of Education

School Board tables Superintendent’s contract

The Okemah School Board met on Monday, February 13 for their regular meeting at the Okemah Board of Education Room in the Administration Building. School board members Jason Bean, Randy Colbert, Jim Bill Copeland, J.C.Haddox and Bert Robinson were present.

During the meeting, the board declared dumpsters and four tables as surplus in addition to repairing the gazebo at the middle school. They also approved replacing the west door at the middle school with Hiatt Glass in the amount of $9.175.00.

The board approved the usage of the Panther Dome and waived the fee for the Wewoka Indian Health Center to have the Physical Education Teacher Workshop on March 9-10.

The board entered into executive session to discuss the appeal of Student A and the hiring of the Superintendent.

Following executive session the board voted 3-2 to table the hiring of Superintendent Lee Vick. Voting yes to table the hiring was Jim Bill Copeland, J.C. Haddox and Bert Robinson. Voting no on the tabling motion were Jason Bean and Randy Colbert.