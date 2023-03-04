Funeral services for David Earl Grooms will be held Wednesday, Marcy 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Cummings Cemetery in Maud, Oklahoma.

David Earl Grooms was born October 31, 1954 in Ennis, Texas to Joe David Grooms and Peggie Lavon (McElhaney) Grooms. He passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023 at his home in Okemah at the age of 68.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two twin brothers, Jack Lloyd and Nolan Dwayne and one sister, Kimberly Wattles.

Survivors include five brothers, Joe Grooms of Texas, Paul Grooms of Tecumseh, Travis Grooms of Norman, Clinton Grooms (Lydia) of North Carolina and Timothy Grooms (Lisa) of Okemah; two sisters, Ellen Dennis (Tom) of Okemah and Delbrina Clark of Okemah and a host of nieces and nephews.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Austin Magness, Colton Grooms, Daniel Grooms, Paul Grooms Jr., Robert Dearman and Mike Perrigan.

Honorary bearers include Joe, Paul, Travis, Clinton and Timothy Grooms and Tom Dennis.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Jeremy Fairres.

