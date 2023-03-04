Ferold “Shorty” Diehl

A celebration of life for Ferold Edward “Shorty” Diehl will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM the St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Okemah.

Ferold Edward Diehl was born August 7, 1951 in Beaumont, Texas to Willie Johnnie Diehl and Olinda Elaine (Triplett) Diehl. He passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023 in Okemah at the age of 71.

Mr. Diehl had been a resident of Okemah for the past four years. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, gardening and especially loved his family. He also proudly served his country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.

Survivors include three sisters, Nancy Marie Bell of Okemah, Katherine Lou Truelock of Okemah and Susan Ann Diehl of Sweeny, Texas.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

