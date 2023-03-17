A memorial service for Ardell Selvin Cruce is pending and will be held at a later date.

Ardell Selvin Cruce was born September 23, 1955 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Selvin Ardell Cruce and Ruth Elizabeth (Stice) Stevenson. He passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at his home in Okemah at the age of 67.

Ardell was a longtime resident of Okfuskee County and attended Okemah Schools. He was a musician and he loved making music on his front porch. He also enjoyed seeing old cars and trucks, antiques and being out in nature.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Alan Cruce.

Survivors include his girlfriend, Shirley Bracken of the home; two sons, Dustin Ardell Cruce of Prague, Oklahoma and Trae Arron Barton of Henryetta, Oklahoma; two brothers, Leroy Cruce of Prague and Jody Cruce (Lori) of Okemah, Oklahoma; one sister, Judy McVeigh (Rick) of Sapulpa, Oklahoma; 7 grandchildren, Shandan, Maize, Cali and Devin Cruce and Sophie Talon and Trayson Barton and a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends.

