Okemah City Council posts agenda for City Council Debate on March 21 at 6:30pm

OKEMAH CITY COUNCIL DEBATE

WHEN: TUESDAY, MARCH 21, 2023 @6:30 P.M.

PLACE: OKFUSKEE COUNTY HISTORY CENTER,407 WEST BROADWAY, OKEMAH, OK

AGENDA:

1) MEETING CALLED TO ORDER AND FLAG SALUTE.

2) ROLL CALL AND DECLARATION OF QUORUM.

3) CITY COUNCIL DEBATE.

MEMBERS FROM THE CITY COUNCIL WILL ANSWER

QUESTIONS FROM THE MEDIATOR OF THE PUBLIC WHICH PERTAIN TO THE CITY OF

OKEMAH AND THE ISSUES RAISED. MEMBERS OF THE CITY COUNCIL MAY RESPOND TO

QUESTIONS AND SPEAK TO THE COMMUNITY ABOUT ISSUES WHICH PERTAIN TO THE

CITY.

NO ACTION WILL BE TAKEN ON THIS ITEM.

4) ADJOURNMENT.

This agenda was posted in public view at the Okemah City Hall, 502West Broadway, Okemah, OK prior to 6:00

p.m. on March 17″, 2023.

Relena Haddos

Relena Haddox, City Clerk