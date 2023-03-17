Funeral services for Patricia June Johnson will be Monday, March 20, 2023 at Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will be following the service at Harjo-Henneha Family Cemetery.

Mrs. Johnson was born April 17, 1949 in Okfuskee County, Oklahoma to Harry and Christine (Wind) Henneha. She passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023 in Okemah at the age of 73.

She was a resident of Okemah and graduated from Mason High School in 1967. She worked for the Muscogee Creek Nation Housing Department for 26 years. Her hobbies are traditional Indian activities. She also attended the Nuyaka Ceremonial Grounds.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Simeon Johnson, her daughter, Ramona Talamasy, 4 sisters, Elsie Martin, Betty Boatman, Earnestine Henneha and Wanda Buckley; three brothers, Harry Henneha, Jr., Leonard Henneha and Charles Henneha.

Survivors include one son, E-cho Butcher of Okemah, Oklahoma; one daughter, Loretta Butcher also of Okemah, Oklahoma; two sisters, Lucille Joshua of Okmulgee, Oklahoma and Valarie Littlecreek of Okemah, Oklahoma; eight grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Serving as active pallbearers are Daniel Canard, Tafv Berryhill, Bradon Beaver, Noah Beaver, Spencer Henneha and Jarret Givens.