Celebrate World Down Syndrome Day on March 21st

To celebrate World Down Syndrome Day on 3.21, March 21st, we are asking everyone to wear their fun, silly, mix-matched socks!

Why socks? Because they look like chromosomes and Down syndrome is the 3rd replication of the 21st chromosome also known as Trisomy 21!

Please join us and tag us on social media to help us spread awareness. Plus, it is just fun!

For more information on how to join in on the fun, visitwww.dsaco.org/wdsd

Help us celebrate World Down Syndrome Day

by wearing your silly socks! Donate today! – www.dsaco.org/wdsd

Sarah Soell

Executive Director

Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma

521 W. Wilshire, Suite 130 Oklahoma City, OK 73116

405-600-9981 | sarah@dsaco.org | www.dsaco.org

ACCEPT. RESPECT. INCLUDE.