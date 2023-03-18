Unleash the Best You By Helping Others

Do you have a college degree? A high school diploma? G.E.D.? Certificate of completion from the “school of hard knocks”? No matter what level of education you have, you can use your skills and compassion for others to help bring a sense of support for long term care residents.

Long term care is not only for elderly citizens living in nursing homes, it also includes people living with mental illnesses living in boarding homes or individuals with intellectual disabilities living in group homes. All residents in these long term care settings deserve to have a voice in what type of care they receive in their home.

Jana Stanfield said “I cannot do all the good that the world needs. But the world needs all the good that I can do.” Helping others unleashes the best in ourselves. These citizens need someone in the community who is willing to be the advocate in assisting resolving their concerns against maltreatment, neglect, or abuse from family, staff, or other residents.

The extensive Long Term Care Ombudsman Volunteer training provides deep education on residents’ rights, protocols on how to communicate with and support residents, and incorporates your current willingness to develop skills in communication, empathy, and problem-solving to provide the best advocacy. The training that you receive as a Long Term Care Ombudsman Volunteer can also be invaluable for anyone who wants to begin a career or service in elder advocacy.

If you are interested in learning more details about the Long Term Care Ombudsman Volunteer training or would like to register for the next training in April 2023. Please contact Denise Luzmoor at COEDD Area Agency on Aging at 405.273.6410, ext 133.