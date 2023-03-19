Funeral services for Capt. Richard Shawn Parker will be held Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Southeast Expo Center in McAlester, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the Wetumka City Cemetery with full honors.

Richard Shawn Parker was born May 28, 1970 in McAlester, Oklahoma to Rickey J. Parker and Linda (Newman) Parker. He passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023 at his home in McAlester, Oklahoma at the age of 52.

Richard grew up in Wetumka, Oklahoma and was a 1988 graduate of Wetumka High School. He later attended East Central University in Ada where he received a degree in Criminal Justice. After college he went to work for the Pittsburgh County Sheriff’s Office and then, in July of 1996, went to work as an officer of the McAlester Police Department where he was currently serving as Captain. Captain Parker was a certified Drug Recognition Expert and OHP Cadet Lawman Academy Instructor. He had also worked with McAlester SWAT and as a Firearms Instructor. In his free time, he loved being outdoors. Hunting, fishing, boating and vacationing especially. Captain Parker loved his family and friends dearly and will be terribly missed.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Linda Parker.

Survivors include his children, Hayden Parker and Haylee Boatright of McAlester and his father, Rickey J. Parker of Wetumka. He is also survived by Marcia Parker of McAlester and a host of cousins and dear friends.

Serving as active pallbearers will be the Tulsa Police Department Honor Guard.

Honorary bearers will be the McAlester Police Department.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma and officiated by Pastor David Cantrell and Lt. Preston Rogers.

