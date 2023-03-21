Funeral services for Dorothy Irene Tierney will be held Friday, March 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Dorothy Irene Tierney was born July 5, 1930 in Okfuskee, Oklahoma to James L. Gates and Ora J. (Freeman) Gates. She passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023 at her home in Beggs, Oklahoma at the age of 92.

Dorothy worked as the vice president and executive secretary for the Johnson County Credit Union in Kansas City. She returned to Okemah in 1998 where she resided until 2020. She then moved to Beggs, Oklahoma to live with her sister, Betty. In 1949, Dorothy married Raymond Jack Loyd; he later preceded her in death in 1975. On February 1, 1982 she married Rody T. Tierney. He passed away in May of 2016. Dorothy was a special lady. She enjoyed square dancing, playing dominoes and cards and was a great cook.

Also preceding her in death were three brothers, James Lewis, Leroy Gaylord and Clifford Ray Gates; one sister, Ruby Fern Beasley; brothers in law, Tom Rash, Flay Beasley and Bill Heady and sisters in law, Faith and Nadine Gates.

Survivors include her two sons, Randy D. Loyd and wife Debbie of Saginaw, Texas and Kevin R. Loyd and wife Cheryl of Shawnee, Kansas; one step-daughter, Terry J. Wallace and husband Steve of Surprise, Arizona; two sisters, Kathryn Ann Rash of Mounds and Betty Sue Heady of Beggs; sister in law, Sylvia Gates of Okfuskee and one grandson, Joseph Loyd and wife Caryn of Plano, Texas.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Bob Beets, Bill Beets, Rusty Rash, Roger Gates, Kenny Gates, Tyler Beets and Tom Korb.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated Donnie Beasley, Rick Beasley and Mike Gates.

