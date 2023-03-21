Luther Franklin Cowan

Luther Franklin Cowan, a resident of Yukon, Oklahoma, passed away on March 16, 2023 at the age of 79 after a relatively short battle with pneumonia and respiratory failure. A celebration of Luther’s life will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Parks Brothers Funeral Home in his beloved hometown of Okemah, Oklahoma. Luther is survived by his two sons, John and Thomas; two sisters, Patricia Dickey and Sharran Hariry; three grandsons, Benjamin, Jacob, and Andrew; two daughters-in-law, Julie and Loise; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 53 years, Suzanne Cowan, who died on September 18, 2020 due to bladder cancer.

Luther’s life was marked by many accomplishments. He was a lifelong scholar, excelling in mathematics while attending Okemah High School, where he graduated in 1961. He completed a B.A. in philosophy at Oklahoma City University in 1966. While in college, he represented Oklahoma City University in nationwide debates at the United Nations. He started law school, but his education was postponed by military service. Luther served his country in the United States Air Force (1967-1971) and helped to man radar installations across North America that protected the continental United States. He left the military with the rank of Captain in 1971 to return to law school. After returning to Oklahoma and completing his law degree in 1973, he dedicated 20 years to the State of Oklahoma as a prosecuting attorney, seeking justice for victims of crime and protecting the public from harm. He received the O.D.A.A. Award in 1981 for “Outstanding Assistant D.A.” In his later career, Luther contributed his legal expertise to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals as an assistant to Judge Steve Lile. He retired in 2002 after being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. Thankfully he was treated effectively for his rheumatoid arthritis, which allowed him to continue enjoying his later years.

Luther was a devoted husband, father, brother, friend and caregiver. He married Suzanne in 1967. His son John was born in 1977 and son Thomas was born in 1979. He provided unwavering love and support to his beloved wife and to his two accomplished sons, who were his pride and joy. Luther contributed to the care of his mother, Mary Cowan, his aunt, Bonnie Cowan, and his father-in-law, Horton Jenkins. Luther was also a caring grandfather to his three grandsons.

Luther had an insatiable thirst for knowledge and was fascinated by a wide range of topics including history, astronomy, chemistry, physics, biology, theology and politics, among many others. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge with others and was always up for a spirited intellectual debate. His love of debate made him well-suited to his career as an attorney. Luther was also an avid amateur photographer and could often be seen with a camera around his neck, perpetually attempting to capture the beauty of nature and the people he loved.

Luther will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and we pray that God will welcome him home into His loving embrace. His legacy will live on through his family, friends, and the countless lives he touched during his journey.