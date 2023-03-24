Norman R. Gilley

Norman R. Gilley, age 90, passed away at the Oklahoma Veteran’s Center in Talihina, Oklahoma, early Tuesday morning, March 14, 2023. Mr. Gilley was born in Boynton, Oklahoma on October 02, 1932 and was one of fifteen children. When he was seventeen, he joined the United States Marine Corp and served in the Korean conflict. During his service, Norman earned several awards, including the Korean Service Medal, the Bronze Star Medal and the Presidential Unit Citation Medal. After an honorable discharge from the Marine Corp, he returned to Oklahoma and worked as a roughneck in the oil field until he retired in the 1980s.

Norman was an avid fisherman. If there was water and any chance of fish, Norman, probably fished there. He loved to fish in the ocean, lakes, rivers, streams and creeks and would almost always bring in a big bundle of fish.

Norman was preceded in death by his wife, Frankie Carter Gilley; his parents, Louis and Viola (Olds) Gilley; his brothers, Franklin Gilley, Otis Gilley, Lita Gilley and Fred Gilley; his sisters, Laverna Chandler, Wanda Streigle and Nelda Bowen; his daugher, Carlene Trapp and his grandson, Tyler.

He is survived by his son, Franklin Gilley and his wife, Linda, of Amarillo, Texas, five daughters, Ginny Armstrong of Cromwell, Kathy Brown and her husband, Jim, of Prague, Peggy Edmonds and her husband, Doug of LaGrande, Oregon, Joy Toll and her husband, Kevin, of Portland, Oregon and Theresa Schuneman and her husband, Kevin, of Yukon; three brothers, Earl Gilley of Kansas, Carl Gilley of Oklahoma and Lloyd Gilley of Texas; two sisters, Clara Williams of California and Ruth Richardson of Texas and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.