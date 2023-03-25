Senate Pro Tem Treat Names Members of Economic Development Select Committee, Announces First Meeting Date

OKLAHOMA CITY – Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, today named the members of his previously announced senate economic development select committee and announced the first meeting date.

The meeting will be at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Tuesday, March 28 at 9:30 a.m. in room 535. A live stream will be available for public viewing. The meeting will be organizational in nature, so no public comment will be on the agenda.

A Senate select committee can only be made up of senators, giving it subpoena power and the ability to compel witnesses.

Pro Tem Treat said the members of the committee are from all corners of the state and he is prepared to dig into every aspect of Oklahoma’s issues surrounding workforce development, expansion and business attraction.

“I am honored to have the support and commitment of the members who I have chosen to serve on this select committee,” Sen. Treat said. “I look forward to our bipartisan group of senators working together as we figure out ways to be more attractive to businesses looking to expand or relocate. Although some of the processes may not be pleasant to hear, I want those presenting to the committee to tell us what our downfalls are and where we are coming up short. This needs to be an honest conversation to see where changes need to be made to propel Oklahoma into a true competitor on a global scale. We also want to know what we can do to help local businesses and those entrepreneurs who risk it all on a dream they have to own a small business.

“I am also encouraged by the outpouring of support of Oklahomans that have reached out to my office who want to be involved. I anticipate one of the committee’s first actions being a discussion of an advisory council that will run parallel to the committee’s work. This will allow for a more diverse selection of business leaders and overall participation.”

Members of the Senate Select Committee include:

Sen. Chuck Hall, R-Perry

Sen. Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond

Sen. Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City

Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow

Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton

Sen. Jerry Alvord, R-Wilson

Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair

Sen. Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa

Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond

Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington

Sen. Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City

Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City

Pro Tem Treat and Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, will serve as ex-officio members.

A chair and co-chair will be named at a later date.

A website with agendas and more information is being established and will be functional by Tuesday’s meeting.