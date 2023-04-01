Funeral services for Frances Jean Hinds will be held Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Burnett Mission Church of Paden, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the Oakdale Cemetery of Paden.

Frances Jean Hinds was born February 6, 1935 in Iliff, Colorado to Allen and Belle (Sloan) Hubbard. She passed away Friday, March 31, 2023 in Shawnee, Oklahoma at the age of 88.

Mrs. Hinds was a resident of Paden most all of her life. She and Glen A. Hinds were married in 1955 and he later preceded her in death in 1989. Mrs. Hinds worked as a cook with Paden Public Schools for many years and also at the Paden Post Office. She loved sewing, cooking and going to church.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; one son, Curtis Hinds; three brothers, Bill, Allen “Red” and Willis and one sister, Iola.

Survivors include one son, Kelly Hinds and wife Soreeta of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; two daughters, Glenda Adams of Shawnee and Cleta Deal and husband Sam of Paden; 6 grandchildren, Stormy Boyland, Casey Chambers, Candace Rowan, Cody Deal, Averi Hinds and K.J. Hinds and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brother and sister in law, Tom and Sue Hinds of Paden and numerous nieces and nephews.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Rick Lakins, Melvin Kiker, Tom Hinds, Cody Deal, K.J. Hinds and Shawn Logan.

Honorary bearers include Brandon Rowan, Sam Deal, Tracy Thomas, Chase Johnson and Blaze Carter.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Bro. Terry Garner and Bro. Jim Eastep.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.