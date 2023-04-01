Memorial services for Shirley Maxine Aldridge will be held at a later date.

Shirley Maxine Aldridge was born April 24, 1936 in Nuyaka, Oklahoma to Donald Graham and Lorene (Ledbetter) Graham. She passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023 in Henryetta, Oklahoma at the age of 86.

Shirley was a loving homemaker who enjoyed quilting, roses, going on cruises and loved attending the Fall Arts and Craft Celebration in northwest Arkansas. On March 14, 1953, she married Jesse Junior Aldridge.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one brother Donald Eugene Graham and one son, Dennis Gene Aldridge.

Survivors include three sons, Loren Aldridge (Bridget) of Okemah, Ronald Aldridge (Sharon) of Royse City, Texas and Stanley Aldridge (Sherrie) of Phoenix, Arizona; 7 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

