SSC President’s Leadership Class Tours Port of Catoosa

Members of the Seminole State College President’s Leadership Class toured the Port of Catoosa, northeast of Tulsa on March 28. The shipping complex and 2,500-acre industrial park has an estimated $300 million economic impact on the state. The complex hosts over 71 companies and employs more than 2,600 Oklahomans. Millions of tons of bulk freight are moved by barge each year through the Port of Catoosa, which is one of the largest, most inland river-ports in the United States.