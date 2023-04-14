Carl Gene Morrison Jr. was born November 24, 1975 in Kansas City, Kansas to Carl Morrison and Rita (Folsom) Morrison. He passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 47.

Carl was a truck driver for over twenty years. On March 17, 2021, Eureka Springs, Arkansas, he married Marie Fiebing.

He is preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his wife, Marie Morrison of the home; his mother, Rita Morrison of Kansas City, Kansas; two children, Micah and Makenzee Morrison of the home; one brother, Richard Morrison (Natasha) of Lawrence, Kansas and one sister, Regina of Arizona.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

