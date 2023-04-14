Funeral services for Kelby Ray Spain will be held Friday, April 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Buckeye Baptist Church of Okemah. Interment will follow at the Barnett / Fisher Cemetery near Weleetka. Wake services will be Thursday, 6:00 PM also at the Buckeye Baptist Church.

Kelby Ray Spain, 28, departed this life to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in Henryetta, Oklahoma.

He is survived by his loving mother, Jennifer Spain Dye and step-father Joseph Dye of Okemah, OK as well as his father and step-mother William and Jennifer DeQuinzio of Dayton, Ohio; grandparents Mary Jo Jones of Clovis, New Mexico and Ray and Patti Spain of Edgewood, New Mexico; his siblings Melissa and husband Leonard Copeland of Bristow, OK along with their two children Gavin and Alice, Serra DeQuinzio and partner Carlos Sierra of Henryetta, OK, Braden Spain, Trinity Dye, Sierra LaRue, and Nevaeh and Addison Lee all of Okemah, OK.

Born in Clovis, New Mexico on October 26, 1994, Kelby found a passion in art at an early age. His contemporary expressionist artworks featured a variety of characteristics that held a piece of Kelby’s heart. His works range from Name Art with an unparalleled quality, specially made for the people he held dearest to him as well as unique depictions of Native American portraits along with the making and storytelling of dreamcatchers and their cultural importance to the Muscogee Creeks, something Kelby was ingrained in and held respect and pride for.

Kelby was an avid follower of Christ and dedicated his time to spread the love of God to others. Not only did Kelby spread the word of God, but he also taught whomever he came upon the importance of kindness and selflessness in the face of hardships and uncertainty.

Kelby is preceded in death by his grandmother Joan Elizabeth Spain of Clovis, New Mexico.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Braden Spain, Leonard Copeland, Carlos Sierra, James Lampkin, Timmy Thomas and Tyler Erickston.

Honorary bearers include Joseph Dye and William DeQuinzio.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Wayne Harjo.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.