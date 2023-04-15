Alan Dale Adkins

Alan Dale Adkins was born February 28, 1975 at Okemah Hospital to Jim Adkins and Brenda McFarland. Alan passed away at his home in Weleetka at the age of 48.

Alan loved the working the farm and raising hogs. He loved hunting, fishing and rodeo. His love for the rodeo continued throughout his life, even after he was injured and could no longer ride. He attended Weleetka Schools and was an avid supporter of the AG program, especially with his (as he called her) daughter Timber-Lynn. He was also very good at and enjoyed beating his family and friends in a good game of pool. Alan always enjoyed being around his family.

Alan is survived by his parents: Jim and Katy (his step-mom, as he called her) Adkins; mother, Brenda

McFarland; Timber-Lynn (Wolf) Davis who he claimed as his daughter and granddaughter Ember-Lynn.

Siblings: Kim Henderson, Jennifer (Shawn) Aldridge & Tim (Lisa) Adkins all of Waurika, OK. Brandon

Martinez, Queen Creek, Arizona. And a host of family members and friends.

Visitation for Alan Adkins will be held at Williamson-Spradlin Funeral Home of Weleetka on Thursday April 14, 2023 from 2 P.M. until 8 P.M.

Funeral Services will be held at First Baptist Church of Weleetka Friday, April 14, 2023 at 2 P.M.