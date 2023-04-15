Arts & Culture Day is next Tuesday, April 18th! Arts & Culture Day is Oklahoma’s dedicated arts advocacy event. Bringing together lawmakers, business leaders, educators, and arts advocates, Arts & Culture Day provides attendees with the tools needed to advocate for the expansion of the arts & culture in Oklahoma. Tuesday, April 18, 2023 8:30am – 1:00pm | 2nd Floor Rotunda • 8:00-8:30am: Table Set Up • 8:00-10:00am: Networking / Starbucks coffee / hot cocoa / cookies • 9:00am: Kickoff and Opening/Welcome • 9:45-10:00: Group Photo • 10:00am-12:00pm: Artist performances • 10:00am-1:00pm: Advocacy Visits with Legislators (advocacy packets will be provided) Don’t forget! Visitor parking is on the south side of the Capitol, and advocacy packets will be provided at the OFTA registration table.