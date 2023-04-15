 Skip to content

Arts & Culture Day is next Tuesday, April 18th! 

Arts & Culture Day is Oklahoma’s dedicated arts advocacy event. Bringing together lawmakers, business leaders, educators, and arts advocates, Arts & Culture Day provides attendees with the tools needed to advocate for the expansion of the arts & culture in Oklahoma.

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 8:30am – 1:00pm | 2nd Floor Rotunda

•              8:00-8:30am: Table Set Up

•              8:00-10:00am: Networking / Starbucks coffee / hot cocoa / cookies

•              9:00am: Kickoff and Opening/Welcome

•              9:45-10:00: Group Photo

•              10:00am-12:00pm: Artist performances

•              10:00am-1:00pm: Advocacy Visits with Legislators (advocacy packets will be provided)

Don’t forget! Visitor parking is on the south side of the Capitol, and advocacy packets will be provided at the OFTA registration table.

CALL ON YOUR LEGISLATOR TO SUPPORT ARPA FUNDING!

Oklahoma’s arts & cultural sector is still recovering from the pandemic. Click on the link below for more information on advocating for ARPA funding.

ARPA Call to Action

Arts & Culture Day Performance Schedule

10-11:00 Lyric Theater—Musical “OKLAHOMA” (Welcoming on Ground Floor)

10:00 RACE Dance Collective

10:20 OKA+ State Champion Poet

10:30 Tulsa Opera

11:00 Oklahoma City Philharmonic

11:30 Oklahoma City Ballet

11:50 Representative Jared Deck

12:10 Lyric Theater—Musical “Oklahoma”

1:30 OKA+ Student Poetry
