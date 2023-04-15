Graveside services for Atticus Gideon Jack will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Cook Family Cemetery of Okemah.

Atticus Gideon Jack was born January 22, 2023 in Shawnee, Oklahoma to Johnny Jack and Yannah Wind. He passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023 in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Laura Wind and Angela Jack.

Survivors include his parents, Johnny Jack and Yannah Wind; one brother, Senepke Jack; great-grandparents, Lucinda Cook and Thomas Yarholar; aunts, Destiny Wind – Long, Ashlie Sands, Samantha Jack, Wendy Wind, Messianna Sands and special aunts, Mary Tiger and Jordy Tilley; uncles, Diamond Jack, Will Frair, Joe Frair, Mosey Sands, Soloman Sands Jr. and Tanner Been and a host of extended family.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

