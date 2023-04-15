Lois Levada Like, 87 of Meeker, OK passed away peacefully on April 12,2023. Lois was born in Okemah, Oklahoma to Louis Grant Groves and Bertha Mae (Phillips) Groves on April 26, 1935. She was the middle of seven children. In her early years, she worked in retail and for the State of Oklahoma. She married Loyd Donnal Like on April 25, 1953.Lois is preceded in death by her beloved Loyd, parents Louis and Bertha Groves; sister Joyce (Groves) Coose; brothers Louis Grant Groves Jr., Donald Ben Groves, Elvin Eugene Groves, and son Larry Don Like.

Lois is survived by her son Gary Dale Like and wife Diane of Florida; her daughter Debra Lynn Like of Meeker; brothers Bobby Groves of Okemah and Jerry Wayne Groves and wife Sharon of Jones, daughter in law, Cindy Like of Choctaw; 4 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews including a special niece, Linda Green and husband Larry of Prague.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Highland Cemetery, Okemah, OK under the direction of Parks Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you kindly donate to Suncrest Hospice, 5100 B N Brookline Ave Suite 150, Oklahoma City, OK 73112, in Lois’ memory.

