Lois Levada Like
Lois is preceded in death by her beloved Loyd, parents Louis and Bertha Groves; sister Joyce (Groves) Coose; brothers Louis Grant Groves Jr., Donald Ben Groves, Elvin Eugene Groves, and son Larry Don Like.
Lois is survived by her son Gary Dale Like and wife Diane of Florida; her daughter Debra Lynn Like of Meeker; brothers Bobby Groves of Okemah and Jerry Wayne Groves and wife Sharon of Jones, daughter in law, Cindy Like of Choctaw; 4 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews including a special niece, Linda Green and husband Larry of Prague.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Highland Cemetery, Okemah, OK under the direction of Parks Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you kindly donate to Suncrest Hospice, 5100 B N Brookline Ave Suite 150, Oklahoma City, OK 73112, in Lois’ memory.
Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.
