OKFB praises Drummond’s action on lesser prairie chicken listing

Oklahoma Farm Bureau President Rodd Moesel today thanked Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond for joining a lawsuit challenging a federal rule listing the lesser prairie chicken as endangered and threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

“We appreciate Attorney General Drummond standing up for our family farmers and ranchers, who suffer the most from the lesser prairie chicken’s listing,” Moesel said. “Our state’s farmers and ranchers are tremendous land stewards who manage our state’s natural resources, including wide swaths of wildlife habitat. Tying agricultural producers’ hands by restricting which land-management practices they can use unnecessarily restricts our members’ generations-deep boots-on-the-ground experience as caretakers of the land.

“We thank the attorney general for recognizing the listing of the lesser prairie chicken by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service poses a very real threat to our family agriculturalists, our energy production sector and our rural way of life.”

Drummond filed the suit along with attorneys general from Kansas and Texas against the rule, which went into effect last month.