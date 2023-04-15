Graveside services for Ruth Ann Travis will be held Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Morse Cemetery north of Okemah with Bro. David Hamilton officiating.

Ruth Ann Travis was born November 21, 1936 in Dewar, Oklahoma to Charles and Willie Mae Friend. She passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023 at her home in Okemah at the age of 86.

Ruth Ann was a graduate of Dewar High School and a resident of Okemah since 1978. She and Donald D. Travis were married July 3, 1957; he later preceded her in death in 2007. Ruth Ann owned and operated a flower shop in Okemah and also sold antiques. She was also a member of the First Baptist Church where she had previously taught Sunday School.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; three sisters, Mary Walker, Patsy Spurlock and Janie Friend and two brothers, Floyd Friend and Earnie Friend.

Survivors include three sons, Michael Travis of Okemah, Dennis Travis of Okemah and Todd Travis and wife Angela of Okemah; one daughter, Lorri Berkey and husband Terry of Pottsboro, Texas; two sisters, DeDe Morris of Flower Mounds, Texas and Donna Quick and husband Gary of Okmulgee; 6 grandchildren, Chris Travis and partner Chasidy Laundreaux, Cori Travis, Brandon Berkey and wife Jami, Brittni Buerger and husband Levi, Dakota Travis and Josie Travis and 10 great-grandchildren.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.