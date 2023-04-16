Congratulations to Kristing Thao.

Congratulations, to Mason sophomore Kristine Thao. Kristine is shown here with her science teacher Vernice Nichols, Okfuskee County Conservation District Manager Michelle Dodson, Thao, and Mason Superintendent Vernie Thomas, as she is presented with a plaque and cash prize for winning the “Healthy Soil, Healthy Life” art contest. Thao won the Okfuskee County Conservation contest, then she won the National Association of Conservation Districts Area contest, of which there are five areas in the state of Oklahoma for all sophomores. She also came in second overall for all Oklahoma high school 10th-12th graders and was one spot away from going to nationals.